Two toddlers killed in train track tragedy

CLARK CO., Ind. (WHAS11) – Two toddlers are dead and their mother was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in northern Clark County, Ind.

The crash between a train and an SUV happened at State Road 160 and Pennsylvania in Henryville around 1:30 p.m.

“You just kind of wonder what happened, and you know, that sad thing about it is it could've been prevented,” said Meghan Miller who lives next to the tracks.



Miller told WHAS11 News that the trains go very fast, but there are no arm rails around the crossings.



“I would like the arms for the railroad tracks, another thing I would like to change would be the speed limit to the train tracks. I don't know if there is one, but they're barreling through and it's hard to see the lights even when it's blinking,” said Daniel Hunter, who also lives by the tracks.

The train involved was a CSX with the L&I railroad. WHAS11 News talk to the Louisville and Indiana Railroad Company’s President, John Goldman, who said putting in arm rails is not their responsibility, and to his knowledge, that crossing has never had safety gates.



“We don't make the decision on what type of protection is put up, but once it a particular type of protection is put up, the railroad maintains it,” said Goldman.



He said the responsibility belongs to whoever owns the road. In this case, it happened on State Road 160. A representative with the Indiana Department of Transportation told WHAS11 News it is under their control, and said he would get back to us after checking over their railroad crossing policies.



Neighbors said another car was struck by a train earlier this month in the same spot, but no one was seriously injured.



“It's really sickening, because it could be anybody's children and this could be something that could've been prevented by having arms on a railroad track, it's as simple as that,” said Hunter.

Police are still investigating the moments that led up to the wreck, including the actions taken by the driver of the SUV and what the train's conductor witnessed.

CSX Train Company the train was going from Louisville to Cincinnati. They sent a statement saying in part, “CSX extends its deepest sympathies to all involved in today's tragic accident, which is especially painful because it involves children.” CSX said they're working with local authorities and assisting with their investigation.

