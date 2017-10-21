LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Indiana State Police are investigating a crash that killed two children Friday afternoon on State Road 6 in Jennings County.



Officers say a driver was getting ready to turn onto County Road 900 when a truck pulling a horse trailer slammed into the back of the car.



Two children where in the back seat of that vehicle.



Four-year-old Kaylee Creamer was pronounced dead at the scene and 22-month-old Allison died later at the hospital.



The driver in the car with the children and a passenger in the truck were both seriously injured in the crash.



Police are trying to determine if alcohol or drugs were involved.

