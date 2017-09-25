Trump to visit Indiana State Fairgrounds on Wednesday

US President Donald Trump speaks during rally for Alabama state Republican Senator Luther Strange at the Von Braun Civic Center September 22, 2017 in Huntsville, Alabama. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - President Donald Trump will speak at an event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Wednesday to promote the Republican-led federal tax overhaul effort.

The White House on Monday announced details of Trump's visit. Vice President Mike Pence on Friday had said Trump would visit the state Wednesday but didn't provide details.

The White House says the event will begin at 5 p.m. at the Farm Bureau Building at the fairgrounds on Indianapolis' north side.

Trump's visit comes as he tries to persuade Democratic Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly to support a GOP-led tax overhaul effort. Donnelly recently had dinner with Trump and several other Republicans and Democrats at the White House.

Trump campaigned at the fairgrounds twice while running for president last year.

