Total Eclipse of the Cat: New Albany shelter shines light on black cats Aug. 21

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) – The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter is hosting a Total Eclipse of the Cat in conjunction with the solar eclipse on Aug. 21.
The day is unique due to a total solar eclipse occurring and it can be a chance for black cats to find a forever home too. Adoption fees will be waived that day.
Cats and Kittens at this shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped, Felv/FIV tested negative and current on vacations. Adoption hours are from noon to 4 p.m. and only one cat can be adopted per household.
