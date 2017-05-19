Tornado causes damage in Sulphur, Ind.

Tornado in Sulphur, Ind. (Photo: Viewer video)

SULPHUR, Ind. (WHAS11) -- A brief tornado was on the ground long enough to cause damage in Sulphur, Ind.

WHAS11 viewer Natheda Thompson sent us the video of the tornado that her grandson captured off of Old Union Church Rd. It shows a Winnebago flipped over behind an SUV.

The tornado moved over a car detailing business, broke windows, damaged rooftops, and small buildings, and knocked down trees. A mobile home was also damaged.

There are no reports of any injuries.

