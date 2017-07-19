Tips pour in as police search for man behind Delphi sketch

Indiana State Police released the sketch of a suspect in a Delphi, Ind. double murder on July 17. (Photo: provided by ISP)

DELPHI, Ind. — A composite sketch released Monday provides a more detailed look at Delphi's double homicide suspect than ever before.

Police have been inundated with tips and leads since the sketch began circulating on social media, providing a clearer image of the man behind the deaths of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

Callers "blew our phones off the walls," Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley said.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, at least 1,000 leads had flooded the investigation's email and phone tip lines during a 24-hour period, Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said.

More than 18,000 tips have been submitted in the five months since the deaths of the teenage girls.

But with only a grainy cellphone image and short audio recording available to the public, calls and emails regarding the man's identity had slowed to a trickle of roughly five to 10 per day, prompting an announcement in March that the investigation would be scaled back.

But that changed thanks to the newest piece of evidence, Leazenby said, noting that at least 25 investigators, ranging from local officers to FBI agents, were working Tuesday in Delphi.

"We've got additional investigators on board," he said, "and we'll keep them involved as long as we get this new information flowing into us."

Police said during a Monday news conference that the sketch is a composite based on eye-witness accounts of the man about the time of the girls' disappearance Feb. 13.

The suspect is described as a white male between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10-inches tall, weighing 180 to 220 pounds, with reddish brown hair and an unknown eye color.

While the hat in the sketch may not be accurate, investigators are asking the public to help identify the person by focusing on his facial features.

Anyone with information about the killings or the person in the sketch should call the Delphi homicide tip line at 844-459-5786. Tips can be emailed to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

Reach Journal & Courier reporter Joseph Paul at 765-420-53

