Time runs out for winner to claim $4.5M Hoosier Lotto prize

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Time has run out for the winner of a $4.5 million Hoosier Lotto jackpot to claim the prize.

Hoosier Lottery officials say the winning ticket for the Aug. 17 drawing was sold at a Marsh supermarket along 86th Street on the north side of Indianapolis.

The winner had until 5 p.m. Monday to turn in the ticket at state lottery headquarters in Indianapolis to meet a 180-day deadline for claiming the jackpot. Lottery officials say it went unclaimed, and the money will stay in the lottery's prize payment account.

Indiana has had some other big jackpots that were never claimed. One was for a $50 million Powerball jackpot from 2002, along with a $5 million Hoosier Lotto jackpot in 2004 and $1 million winning Powerball ticket in 2013.

