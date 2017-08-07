There's a guy driving around Indiana with a 'COVFEFE' license plate

Josh Ingram's 2013 Honda Fit has a "COVFEFE" vanity plate. (Photo: Photo submitted by Josh Ingram)

(INDYSTAR.com) - Josh Ingram was just as amused as you were when the president of the United States made his covfefe in late May.

But unlike you, he was so tickled he bought a vanity license plate of the non-word for his 2013 Honda Fit.

"It's just so innocent and harmless compared to anything else going on in the administration," Ingram said. "It's a little refreshing just to be able to laugh at some good old fashion Twitter fun."

Trump's Twitter bungle occurred just a few hours before the 33-year-old Plainfield husband and father went to work at his health care information technology job. A short time later Ingram saw a post on Reddit about an opportunistic man in California who bought a covfefe license plate.

"That's when I thought, 'Hey, I need to renew my plates,'" Ingram said. "'I need to see if it's available in Indiana.'"

He ordered his Indiana version of the plate the same day as Trump's tweet, and for the past two months or so Ingram has been driving around town as onlookers react.

"Any time I'm out driving, I usually see somebody take out their phone and take a photo," he said. "And usually they're laughing. If I can make other people laugh with it, that's good."

Drivers in at least 21 states already have claimed a covfefe plate, according to a June CNN story. The number has likely increased nationwide.

Ingram said he has not received any negative reaction but was surprised when Trump supporters applauded his plate.

"I thought people would just assume I was not a supporter," he said. To make sure passersby are clear that he is not, he added a bumper sticker with a red X over the word "Trump."

The joke hasn't gotten old yet, he said, and he doesn't think it will.

"I'm sure it will over time, but it makes me laugh every time I look at it," he said. "So I don't really mind."

INDYSTAR.com