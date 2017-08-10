The best-selling NFL jersey in Indiana belongs to the hometown team's archrival

(INDYSTAR.com) - Indiana football fans, we thought we knew you.

Football fans in Indiana hate the Patriots. And football fans in Indiana haaaaaaate Tom Brady. Like, really hate him. Like, Indiana is known for corn, racing and hating the Patriots' quarterback.

Right?

Not so fast.

The NFL Shop created a graphic on its website showing the top-selling jersey in each state. The best-selling jersey in Indiana is (you probably want to sit down for this ... ) Tom Brady.

To be fair, Indiana isn't alone here. Brady is the top jersey in 13 states. You can see the whole map here.

Next thing you know, the favorite football coach for Hoosiers will be Bill. ... Nah, we won't go that far.

