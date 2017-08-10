SWAT team called to home in Salem, Ind.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A SWAT team has surrounded a stretch of Franklin School Rd. in Salem, Indiana after a domestic situation escalated early Thursday morning.

Multiple law enforcement agencies from Southern Indiana are assisting the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

A spokesperson for Indiana State Police says it began as a domestic situation between a man and a woman before 5 a.m. The woman is out of the house. It was originally reported he'd barricaded himself inside the home. It's unclear if the man is armed.

Crisis and hostage negotiators are on site. SWAT must obtain a warrant before entering the home, currently deemed unsafe.

