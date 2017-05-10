Suspect breaks-in home, threatens Jeffersonville officer with gun

Clarksville home invasion (Photo: WHAS11)

CLARK CO., Ind. (WHAS11) -- A Jeffersonville Police Officer was threatened in the middle of night, woken by a suspect holding a gun to his head. It happened in the 1500 block of Cliftwood Drive in Clarksville over the weekend.

The suspect, Matthew Tilford, is now facing six felony charges and a misdemeanor.

In the middle of the night on Cliftwood Drive, police said Matthew Tilford climbed through a window on the side of the garage, leaving a footprint as he broke into the home.

It was a home invasion and only the first of a series of crimes he was yet to commit.

"He retrieved vehicle keys in the house, went back outside to a vehicle, retrieved the gun belonging to Officer Salisbury, and then used that gun to threaten Officer Salisbury in the house,” Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said.

Jeffersonville Police Officer Justin Salisbury was asleep inside the home when the break-in happened. When describing what happened next he said, “it felt like a dream and he didn't believe it to be true."

"He had wakened, and Mr. Tilford was standing over him with a firearm pointed at his head, threatening to kill him,” Mull said.

In the upstairs bedroom of the home, officials said Tilford forced the officer out of bed to the top of the stairs with a gun at his head.

That’s when Officer Salisbury claims he fought back.

Mull said, "He then wrestled with Mr.Tilford, was ultimately able to gain control of that weapon."

The confrontation ended in the home's front yard.

Salisbury called 911, as Tilford took off down Cliftwood Drive. Clarksville police found and arrested Tilford just up the street.

"These charges are very serious, someone could very easily been killed in this situation with a gun being produced on a sleeping person in the middle of the night,” Mull said.

Labeled as a "serious violent felon" in the Clark County Courts system, Tilford could be facing up to 50 years if convicted.

The homeowner was home when the invasion happened. Officials said she has a history with Tilford.

