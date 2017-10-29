Suit: Indiana Secretary of State's office broke election law

Vote Button- Generic Image (Photo: Custom)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A left-leaning government watchdog group is suing Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson, alleging her office violated election laws.

The Indianapolis Star reports Common Cause Indiana filed the suit Friday in federal court.

Lawson's office declined to comment because the lawsuit is pending.

Common Cause says a new interstate "crosscheck" system used by Lawson's office allows for the immediate removal of voters identified as being registered in another state. The process finds a match based on first name, last name and date of birth.

Common Cause says that results in "discriminatory and illegal cancellations" of Indiana voter registrations.

They argue federal election law forbids removing eligible voters due to a change in residence unless the voter confirms the change in writing, or fails to respond to mailed notice.

