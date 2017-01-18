Student, parents protest removal of Madison High principal

MADISON, Ind. (WHAS11) -- Dozens of students, parents and community members gathered outside of the Madison Consolidated School administrative buildings, protesting the removal of their high school principal.



“I've never had a shirt made of me. It's really unique,” said Principal Kevin Yancey of Madison Consolidated High School.



The goal is to keep Yancey at the high school. Last week, the school board voted to put Yancey in a new position dealing with the district's alumni relations.

Yancey says he hopes the board takes notice of the effort.



“I would hope that they would look at possibly reconsider the idea of me staying on as principal for a few more years,” Yancey said.



Yancey says the position had been offered to him prior to the vote and he had declined. When students found out, they organized a protest, walking out of their classrooms last Friday. Tonight, they made their voices heard again. This time, parents say they were pleased they could participate as well.



“I'm glad that they did so parents, adults, and the community had a chance to participate and come back and make sure that our voices are heard too. We support our students and we support Mr. Yancey,” said Shounica Hartless, parent.



Loud and proud in support of their principal, these students say they're going to continue the effort to make sure Yancey doesn't go anywhere.



“I hope that they rethink some decisions and hopefully we get Mr. Yancey back next year and some following years after that,” said Skylar Lee, freshman.



If nothing changes, Principal Yancey will continue to be principal of the high school until June 30.



