Statewide Amber Alert issued in Ind. for missing 15-year-old

Chastinea Reeves

GARY, Ind. (WHAS11) – The Gary, Ind. Police Department is investigating the abduction of a 15-year-old from Gary and a statewide Amber Alert has been declared.

Chastinea Reeves, 15, is 5’2”, 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and black jeans.

She was last seen on Monday, Feb. 13, and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Gary, Ind. is 30 miles south of Chicago, Ill.

