State Police release name of slain woman, wounded husband

AURORA, Ind. (AP) - Authorities have released the names of a southeastern Indiana woman who was fatally shot in an attack that left her husband in critical condition.

Indiana State Police said Sunday that 30-year-old Brittany Black was shot and killed Friday evening in the yard outside her home. Her 37-year-old husband, Kyle Black, was also shot outside the couple's Dearborn County home. He was reported in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital.

State Police have arrested 55-year-old Terry Storey of Aurora, in the attack. He faces preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder.

Authorities say Storey lives near the Blacks' home. He's also facing charges of resisting law enforcement and battery for allegedly scuffling with officers.

