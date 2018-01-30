State of Indiana wins dismissal of $30M lawsuit brought by David Camm

David Camm (Photo: WHAS11)

INDIANA (WHAS11) -- David Camm’s lawsuit claiming he was a victim of unlawful investigation, arrest, and imprisonment was dismissed by a U.S. District Court.

Camm, a former state trooper, was tried three times for the murder of his wife and two children. They were found killed in the garage of the Camm home in Georgetown, Ind. in 2000.

He was seeking $30 million in damages, in addition to fees and costs. The lawsuit was brought against member of the Indiana State Police, prosecutors, and other officials.

“Police investigators and prosecutors properly charged this individual with murder,” Indiana Attorney General Hill said. “I hope the dismissal of this lawsuit helps assure our brave officers that both state and federal laws protect them whenever they are discharging their duties in good faith.”

The state will be seeking to recoup its costs for taxpayers.



