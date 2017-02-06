Spencer man pleads guilty in abduction slaying of toddler

SPENCER, Ind. (AP) - Court records show a southern Indiana man has agreed to plead guilty to the murder and kidnapping of a 1-year-old girl under a deal in which prosecutors would dismiss other charges including rape and child molesting.

Twenty-three-year-old Kyle Parker of Spencer provided factual basis to plead guilty to charges in the slaying of Shaylyn Ammerman in Owen Circuit Court on Friday.

The judge has taken Parker's plea under advisement, ordered a presentence investigation, and will rule on the matter Feb. 27.

The toddler was abducted from her crib at her paternal grandmother's house in Spencer early on March 23. Parker had been drinking at there with Shaylyn's uncle and step-grandfather. The child's body was found the next day along the White River near Gosport, about 40 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

