Speaker: 'Education' needed to sell voters on tax increase

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma says lawmakers need to "continue educating the public" about the need for a tax increase to pay for infrastructure projects.
The Indianapolis Republican said Thursday that he wants to hold a contest to highlight the issue. He says whoever finds the worst pothole would be awarded a prize.
Bosma has taken the lead on a proposal that includes a 10-cent fuel tax increase and charging an additional $15 dollars to register most vehicles. A House transportation committee gave preliminary approval to the bill during a meeting Wednesday.
But while Bosma has vowed to pass some sort of plan to fund roads, conservative groups and Democrats are targeting Republicans over the tax increase. They think anti-tax Republicans are hypocritical for supporting the plan.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs