Southern Indiana students return to the classroom

Clarksville Elementary School students surprised with magician on first day back.

CLARKSVILLE (WHAS11) -- Wednesday, July 26, marked the first day of school for some students in Southern Indiana. Clarksville and West Clark Community Schools returned to the classrooms.

For Clarksville Community Schools, the 2017-18 school year is stacked with some big changes and new faces.

"Excitement more than anything, and a little bit of jitters,” said Tina Bennett, Clarksville’s new superintendent.

Wednesday was Bennett’s first day on the job but she's no stranger to the district. She served as the high school principal 11 years ago.

"My heart is with Clarksville, it has been since I left Clarksville,” said Bennett.

Bennett declared the theme of the school year, "Come Grow with Us," because she says her job is to grow and nurture her students.

"Grow kids academically, grow kids emotionally, grow kids socially and grow kids in their leadership capacity,” says Bennett.

With a new leader comes some new initiatives, like the Work Ethic Certification Program for high school seniors and the housing system at the middle school.

“So our kids are going to be divided into four houses, red, blue, green and black,” said Clarksville Middle School Principal Nikki Bullington.

The housing system is similar to the system used at Hogwarts in the popular series, Harry Potter, where the students work to earn points for their houses all year long.

“Building that sense of unity and school community,” said Bullington.

The 5th through 8th grade students were welcomed back with a surprise opening assembly where Bullington announced the new program. There was a magician and a DJ on hand to get the kids excited for the new year.

