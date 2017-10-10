Slur found at Grace College dorm prompts hate crime probe

(Photo: grace.edu)

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (AP) - A Christian college in northern Indiana says a racial slur found written outside a student's dorm room is being investigated as a hate crime.



Grace College & Seminary President Bill Katip says in a statement that the message found written on a chalkboard Monday left him "angry and heartbroken." He says racism will not be tolerated at Grace College and there is "no place for hate on our campus."



The message was found at a dorm on the school's campus in Winona Lake. A photo of the slur directed at black people was shared online. Tips are being sought from Winona Lake police as part of the investigation and counseling is being offered on campus.

