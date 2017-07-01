WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Sleepy man, fried chicken linked to fire that displaces 20

AP , WHAS 7:44 PM. EDT July 01, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Eight apartments have been damaged in a fire in Indianapolis after a man fell asleep while frying chicken on his stove.
 
The fire department says 20 residents were displaced Saturday. The fire caused damage worth $500,000.
 
The man finally awoke when he heard a smoke alarm. He and other residents at the Nora Pines Apartments were able to get out before firefighters arrived. The fire was under control in just minutes.
 
A firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories