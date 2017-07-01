Sleepy man, fried chicken linked to fire that displaces 20

fire (Photo: WHAS)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Eight apartments have been damaged in a fire in Indianapolis after a man fell asleep while frying chicken on his stove.

The fire department says 20 residents were displaced Saturday. The fire caused damage worth $500,000.

The man finally awoke when he heard a smoke alarm. He and other residents at the Nora Pines Apartments were able to get out before firefighters arrived. The fire was under control in just minutes.

A firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment.

