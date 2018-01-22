WHAS
Sister accidentally shoots, kills brother in Indiana

WHAS 1:01 PM. EST January 22, 2018

INDIANA (WHAS11) – The Indiana State Police said a girl accidentally shot and killed her 14-year-old brother.

This happened Sunday in Campbellsburg, Ind. at a home on East County Road. Troopers say the kids were going to shoot guns when their dad got a phone call. 

That's when officers say the girl picked up one of the guns and accidentally shot her brother, Rex Pruett. The dad rushed the teen to a hospital where he died.

The incident is under investigation.        
 

