Sister accidentally shoots, kills brother in Indiana

Indiana (Photo: USA TODAY)

INDIANA (WHAS11) – The Indiana State Police said a girl accidentally shot and killed her 14-year-old brother.

This happened Sunday in Campbellsburg, Ind. at a home on East County Road. Troopers say the kids were going to shoot guns when their dad got a phone call.

That's when officers say the girl picked up one of the guns and accidentally shot her brother, Rex Pruett. The dad rushed the teen to a hospital where he died.

The incident is under investigation.



© 2018 WHAS-TV