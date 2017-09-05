SILVER ALERT: Police looking for missing Bloomington, Ind. man

Frank Binford

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of a man from Bloomington, Ind.

Seventy-seven-year-old Frank Binford is 5’7”, 235 pounds, has black/grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 4:45 a.m. in Bloomington. Police said he is believed to be in danger.

Binford was last seen driving a tan 2003 Lexus S43 with an Indiana Plate WNJ186. He may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

If you have information on this missing person, contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 812-349-2781 or 911.

Bloomington is 51 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

