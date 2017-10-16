SILVER ALERT: Jeffersonville Police Department looking for 66-year-old man

Nyle Lew Hepfer (Photo: via JPD)

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) -- The Jeffersonville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 66-year-old man from Jeffersonville, Ind.

Nyle Lew Hepfer is 6 feet tall, 270 pounds, gray hair, and green eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange colored pullover, jeans, and white tennis shoes. He has a tattoo of a rose on his right forearm.

He was last seen Sunday, Oct. 15 at 7:15 p.m. in Jeffersonville and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Nyle Lew Hepfer, contact the Jeffersonville Police Department at 812-246-6996 or 911.

