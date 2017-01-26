Silver Alert issued in Ind. for missing 19-year-old

Kaden Cravens

INDIANA (WHAS11) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of an adult from Crawfordsville, Ind.

Kaden Cravens, 19, is 5’ 2” tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair or possibly shaved head and blue eyes.

Cravens was last seen Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at 12 p.m. in Crawfordsville, and is believed to be in danger.

He was last seen wearing a black knee length pea coat, striped red shirt and blue jeans. Kaden Cravens may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Cravens, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department by calling 765-362-3300 or 911.

Crawfordsville is located approximately 51 miles northwest of Indianapolis, Ind.

(© 2017 WHAS)