Silver Alert issued for Sellersburg man believed to be in extreme danger

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WHAS 11)--Indiana State Police are searching for a missing 81-year-old man from Sellersburg who could be in extreme danger.
A silver alert has been issued for David Cox.
He was last seen around 6 p.m. Monday in Sellersburg and authorities say he may require medical assistance.
Cox was last seen driving a 1995 Chevrolet Probe.
If you see him, you're urged to call the police.
