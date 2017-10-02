WHAS
Silver Alert issued for Sellersburg man believed to be in extreme danger

Bethanni Williams, WHAS 6:15 AM. EDT October 03, 2017

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WHAS 11)--Indiana State Police are searching for a missing 81-year-old man from Sellersburg who could be in extreme danger.

A silver alert has been issued for David Cox.

He was last seen around 6 p.m. Monday in Sellersburg and authorities say he may require medical assistance.

Cox was last seen driving a 1995 Chevrolet Probe.

If you see him, you're urged to call the police.

