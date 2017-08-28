Silver Alert issued for missing Zionsville, Ind. man

Ryan Weisberger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Zionsville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of an adult from Zionsville, Indiana. Zionsville, Indiana is located approximately 17 miles northwest of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ryan Weisberger is a 29-year-old white male, 6-feet-3-inches tall, 190-pounds, brown hair and hazel eyes. Ryan Weisberger was last seen Monday, August 28, 2017 at 2:00 pm in Zionsville, Indiana, and is believed to be in danger.

He was last seen wearing a green hat with a white bill, black and white plaid button up shirt, and gray shorts. Ryan Weisberger may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ryan Weisberger, contact the Zionsville Police Department at 765-482-1412 ext. 8 or 911.

