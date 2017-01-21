Silver alert issued for missing Bloomfield, Ind. man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 87-year-old man who went missing from Bloomfield, Indiana.
According to police, Richard Griesemer was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. He is believed to be in danger.
Griesemer is described as 5-feet-4-inches tall, with short white hair, blue eyes and weighing 175-pounds. He was last seen wearing a purple or blue sweatshirt, jeans and tennis shoes.
Police say Griesemer may be disoriented and require medical assistance. He is believed to be driving a white Ford F-150 pickup with Indiana plate WGD372.
If you have any information on Griesemer, you are asked to contact the Green County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 384-4411 or your local law enforcement.
Bloomfield, Indiana is 100 miles northwest of Louisville.
