Silver alert issued for missing Bloomfield, Ind. man

Richard Griesemer (Photo: Indiana State Police, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 87-year-old man who went missing from Bloomfield, Indiana.

According to police, Richard Griesemer was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. He is believed to be in danger.

Griesemer is described as 5-feet-4-inches tall, with short white hair, blue eyes and weighing 175-pounds. He was last seen wearing a purple or blue sweatshirt, jeans and tennis shoes.

Police say Griesemer may be disoriented and require medical assistance. He is believed to be driving a white Ford F-150 pickup with Indiana plate WGD372.

If you have any information on Griesemer, you are asked to contact the Green County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 384-4411 or your local law enforcement.

Bloomfield, Indiana is 100 miles northwest of Louisville.

