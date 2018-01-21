Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old woman

GRANGER, IND. (WHAS 11)--A Silver Alert has been declared.

The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of an adult from Granger, Indiana. Granger, Indiana is 160 miles north of Indianapolis.

Nancy Lee Loy is an 80-year-old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen Sunday at 7:30 p.m. in Granger, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

She was last seen driving a maroon 2009 Toyota Avalon with Purdue University plate PC2905.

If you have any information on Nancy Lee Loy, contact the St. Joseph County Police Department at 574-235-9611 or 911.

