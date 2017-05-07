Silver Alert issued for 70 year old man

(WHAS 11)--A silver alert has been issued by the Lafayette police department in Indiana.
Authorities are searching for 70-year-old Gary Brooks.
He was last seen Sunday evening in the town about an hour north of Indianapolis wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and sandals.
He has gray hair and brown eyes.
Brooks may be disoriented and require medical attention.
He is believed to be driving a White 1998 Chevy van, with Indiana plate RQG229.
If you have any information on Gary Brooks, contact the Lafayette Police Department by calling 765-807-1200 or 911.
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs