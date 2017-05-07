Silver Alert issued for 70 year old man

(WHAS 11)--A silver alert has been issued by the Lafayette police department in Indiana.

Authorities are searching for 70-year-old Gary Brooks.

He was last seen Sunday evening in the town about an hour north of Indianapolis wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and sandals.

He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Brooks may be disoriented and require medical attention.

He is believed to be driving a White 1998 Chevy van, with Indiana plate RQG229.

If you have any information on Gary Brooks, contact the Lafayette Police Department by calling 765-807-1200 or 911.

