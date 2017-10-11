Silver Alert issued for 19-year-old Ind. woman

PERU, IND. (WHAS 11)--A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared, repeating, a Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Miami County Sheriff’s office is investigating the disappearance of an adult from Peru, Indiana. Peru, Indiana is 73 miles North of Indianapolis.

Mary Lantz is an 19-year-old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 225 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen at 10:40 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2017, in Peru, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Mary Lantz, contact the Miami County Sheriff’s office at 765-473-5474 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.

