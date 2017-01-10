Senate education chief expects delay for ISTEP replacement

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Senate education chief says a replacement for the much-maligned ISTEP exam, promised for next school year, will likely be delayed by a year or two.
Instead, the Legislature is expected to extend the life of the current test so that a new version can be written and thoroughly vetted before being administered.
Republican Sen. Dennis Kruse of Auburn says the state needs to "do it right this time." He says a new exam requires time for preparation and testing.
Lawmakers had voted last year to mandate a new exam for the 2017-18 school year.
Critics say the test is too time-consuming for students and disruptive for teachers. Lawmakers Tuesday called the current version flawed.
Proposed changes include a shorter exam, later testing date and quicker turnaround on results.
