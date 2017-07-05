School board votes to close two Jeffersonville elementary schools

Maple Elementary School in Jeffersonville

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) -- The Greater Clark County School Board voted to approve the Jeffersonville Elementary Transition Plan, which will inevitably close Maple and Spring Hill Elementary Schools in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

The GCCS Superintendent said each school only houses 200 students and it's not financially viable to keep them both open.

GCCS Superintendent Dr. Andrew Melin has proposed a plan to build a brand new school in downtown Jeffersonville to keep the kids who live in the area nearby.

Several people who attended the GCCS School Board meeting called the decision "horrendous."

“I would prefer them listening to the people. I would prefer them to sit down and listen to the people and listen to the ideas that other people might have rather than just shoving this down our throat, and as one board member said, it's almost like a threat. Either you give us the 15 million dollars to build a new downtown school, or we're going to bus your kids to these other two schools,” said Alice Butler who is against the vote.

The transition plan passed with six votes, yes and one vote, no.

“It's not an easy decision but I will not apologize for wanting a better school for these students,” said District 7 Board Member, Teresa Bottorff-Perkins.



The cost, design, and location of this potential new school have not been decided. GCCS said if the district, the city and the community do not agree to support a new school by Spring 2018, students from Spring Hill and Maple Elementary will have to attend other district schools farther away.

If the plan to build the new school is approved, Dr. Melin expects it to open by the 2019-2020 school year.



