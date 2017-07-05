Salem, Ind. man killed by firework

SALEM, Ind.(WHAS 11)--A Salem Indiana man died in a freak accident while celebrating the holiday Monday night.

Twenty-five year old Michael Osborne was killed in rural Henderson County when a firework exploded, hitting his chest.

The sheriff's office says Osborne was apparently leaning over a launching tube after the artillery shell inside did not go airborne. The shell then exploded. Osborne died an hour later from blunt force trauma.

Missy Todd was among the crowd watching.

She says as devastating as Osborne's death is it could also serve as a warning for others.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, in recent years the risk of fireworks injury was highest for young people ages 0-4, followed by children 10-14.

