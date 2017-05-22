Salem city officials create flood relief fund

SALEM, Ind. (WHAS11) – City officials have established an emergency flood fund to help those affected by Friday’s flash flooding.

Officials say the historic floods have caused serious damage to homes and businesses.

Funds raised for the city will be released as quickly as possible to those most in need.

Mayor Troy Merry says he’s making it clear that “100 percent of the designated donations will go directly to Salem residents.”

If you would like to donate:

Please call: 812-883-4265 or send checks to: 2017 Emergency Flood Fund, 201 E. Market Street, Suite 101, Salem, IN 47167

