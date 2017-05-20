S. Indiana towns hit with severe weather for second day

MADISON, Ind. (WHAS11) – Damaging winds tear through the city, toppling trees, downing power lines and ripping rooftops to shreds.

One of the places hardest hit by Saturday’s severe weather was Ten Pin Alley Bowling Center.

Owner Ron Gregory said people were inside the bowling alley at the time but no one was hurt. Gregory said the roof is destroyed and the two buildings adjacent of the alley he also owns were damaged.

He said he has insurance for the three buildings.

There was also other damage reported in Madison including a toppled telephone pole on Highway 7.

Gregory says he and his wife do plan on rebuilding the bowling alley.

There is no word if a tornado was associated with this storm.

Volunteers help victims in Salem flooding

Volunteers gathered at the Washington County YMCA Saturday after the Salem Fire Department said flash floods left parts of the county under 20-feet of water.

The volunteers say this is their way of helping others during their time of need.





“It means a lot actually. I know if I would have been in those shoes, I would have had probably a lot of help – so [I’m] doing what I think people would do for me,” Vanessa Newkirk, a volunteer said.

The group said a lot of people responded to their messages on social media, bringing out donations and volunteers to help with the preparations and deliveries.

The YMCA in Salem is also opening its showers up for people in need.

