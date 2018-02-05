S. Indiana police officer accused of having sex with underage girl

Chris Avis, a southern Indiana police officer, is accused of having sex with an underage girl and exchanging nude photographs with the teen. (Photo: Harrison Co. Sheriff's office)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A southern Indiana police officer is accused of having sex with an underage girl and exchanging nude photographs with the teen.

As WHAS11 News first reported Saturday at 11 p.m., Officer Dwayne “Chris” Avis was arrested Friday, Feb. 2, for two counts of child seduction and one count of dissemination of matter harmful to a minor.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Avis added the 17-year-old on Snapchat sometime after he let her go from a traffic stop. An acquaintance of the girl reportedly told a detective with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office that Officer Avis and the teen began talking shortly after the traffic stop, eventually having sexual intercourse.

The probable cause affidavit states that the victim admitted to having sex with the officer twice at her Harrison County home between January and September 2017, in addition to exchanging nude photographs with Avis.

Avis left the Corydon Police Department sometime in 2017, then began working for the Georgetown Police Department. The Corydon police chief declined to comment on the investigation.

Avis appeared in court Friday afternoon, where he entered a not guilty plea. He was released after posting $2,500 bond and is expected back in court in April.



