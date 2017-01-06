S. Indiana community joining forces after devastating downtown fire

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WHAS11) -- At least two families are without homes and several businesses are destroyed after a fire ripped through downtown Seymour.

Alan Killey said, “40 years of our life went into this and to watch it in five hours just go down. It’s horrible."

It’s hard to imagine losing everything you've worked for in a matter of hours. But for Killey and his family, it’s now a reality.

"We lost our home. We lost our business. We lost everything,” Killey said.

The fire started toward the back of the Killey's home. It then spread down into their hair academy and next door into their salon.

"It’s awful. I’ve never imagined anything like it. I've never been through anything like this or lost everything,” Killey said.

The damage is difficult to look at. What was this family's livelihood is now a structure full of debris. But this family isn’t alone. The devastating fire affected at least two families and a handful of businesses.

"In 15 minutes the whole block was changed,” Larry McDonald, a neighboring shop owner, said.



But since then, the whole block has stuck together.

Community members have donated what they can to the families affected, and a shop owner across the street organized the relief efforts. Everyone did their part to make a painful situation, a little easier to cope with.

"The community has been wonderful and we just want to thank everybody,” Killey said.

McDonald said, "I could not be more happy, but I could not be more sad.”

For Larry McDonald, the owner of This Old Guitar, Wednesday's fire brings mixed emotions.

"What a bad day for downtown Seymour,” McDonald said.

But the fact that his business still stands, he calls a blessing.

McDonald said, "I didn't think that we would be standing in here today. I thought the building was going to be gone."

McDonald said the fire started two buildings over, in the upstairs apartment.

He said he smelled the smoke, but wasn't concerned. "We really didn't think it was anything serious,” he said.

But then the fire spread closer.

"The fire had spread so bad, that the building next to me, the front of it fell out into the street,” McDonald said.

Firefighters warned Mcdonald his store could be next as the flames continued to grow.

He said, "I made a split decision that we would get the stuff out of here the best that we could."

This Old Guitar, formerly the town drug store, is a place of memories not only for McDonald but for the city of Seymour.

He knew losing it would mean losing much more than a music business. So piece-by-piece he moved everything across the street.

"My initial reaction was we go help. I mean that’s what you do,” Heather Grube, neighboring business owner, said.

Other store owners, policemen, even firefighters worked to get every guitar, every picture, and every memory out of harm's way.

"To be able to stand in this building again today is just a true blessing,” McDonald said.

McDonald's shop was spared.

He moved everything back in Thursday afternoon. Now the fire is a thing of the past.

"Another memory for the wall,” McDonald said.

But he said it won't be something they soon forget.