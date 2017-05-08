Retired professor donates land to IUS

Carl DeGraaf (Photo: Provided by IU Southeast)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A retired professor is giving back to the university where he taught for 25 years.

Carl DeGraaf is pledging to donate his house and 94 acres of property to Indiana University Southeast.

DeGraaf taught educational psychology until he retired in 2007.

Upon his death, DeGraaf says his home and property in Elizabeth, Ind. will go to the school but students can start using the property immediately.

University officials plan to use the land, which is heavily forested and includes walking trails, for academic research.

