Residents concerned after controversial vote to relocate hundreds

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) – Hundreds of people living in public housing are facing an uncertain future after a controversial vote to tear down their homes.

On the surface, this seems like a good move for the 1,100 people who currently live in New Albany Housing Authority properties.

However, Housing Director Bob Lane told WHAS today that he voiced his concerns with the plan to the housing board months ago because it's not clear how this project would be funded or where the housing authority would put people with a wait list that already sits at 300 people.

For the last 15 years, veteran Harry Hollis has called Parkview Towers home.

“It’s better than the street,” Hollis said.

However, Hollis is concerned that’s where he may end up after the Housing Authority Board voted 5 to 1 to tear down four properties and rebuild units elsewhere.

“There’s a lot of concern from a lot of the older people here who have been here longer than I have,” said Hollis. “This is their home, and they’re worried about it, and they should be.”

The decision has the support of some residents like Cynthia Hack.

“I’ve been in New Albany my whole life, and it’s been the same out here as far as the buildings and things like that,” Hack said. “I think taking these old buildings out, and putting something new will give everybody a new outlook about what it is, and what it stands for.”

Even New Albany Housing Authority director Bob Lane admits the Board may have gotten ahead of themselves in rushing out this plan without the required Physical Needs Assessment.

“Before we can do a demolition permit or anything like that, the study would have to show that property would not be able to be rehabilitated and would need to come down,” Hall said.

Even if the buildings fail the assessment there are genuine questions about where people would be relocated.

“HUD has to be involved,” Hall said. “You have to have a plan, and you also have to have a plan as to where are the people going to go that live there. We maintain between 97% and 98% occupancy level in all of our units.”

“They want to downgrade us because they think that we’re nobody,” Coalter said. “It’s not fair to anyone of us that live in here.”

Lane tells me that the Board has tabled the pursuit of the required Physical Needs Assessment at meetings the past two months.

Until that review of all of the properties is completed, which in itself could take years, it's hard to say how long it could take before the ball starts moving on these projects.

