Rescuers recall pulling missing boy from creek

Borden, Ind.; Joshua Sparks meets near the creek where they found a 2-year-old's body after he went missing on Jan. 21.

BORDEN, Ind. (WHAS11) -- The sounds of water running through a creek can be adventurous, but they can also be hazardous.

You wouldn't be able to stand up in it," Joshua Sparks said.

Unfortunately for William Roberts, the fast moving creek by Borden, Indiana home would be too much for the toddler to overcome. Sparks and his son Gunnar heard the boy was missing Saturday night.

"So I grabbed what gear I could and told my son and he was down the stairs in the truck faster than I was," he said.

A group of other volunteers were already looking for Roberts when they decided to clear a log jam. With ropes from his truck, Sparks joined the effort. "We counted and I gave the guys a rhythm - this is how we're going to pull and we just started working it," Sparks recalled.

The third attempt was enough to move the tree. Sparks told WHAS11 Roberts' body was found submerged about three feet under.





William G. Roberts (Photo: Indiana State Police, Indiana State Police)

"He came out from under the tree when he'd been dragged under and that was pretty emotional," he said.

"They did whatever they could and found him," Carmen Hilgert said. She and her boyfriend also searched in the dark. Hours later she came back to lay two bears and balloons at the spot where rescuers attempted CPR.

"Anytime you hear it on the news, you just want to put yourself there and we felt like we needed to be here too," she said.

Sparks says he's not a hero - just a dad who felt obligated to search for a boy who he will never forget.

"I'm just glad his family has closure and I'm willing to bear that burden for them," he said.

Right now, the Clark County Sheriff's Office does not suspect foul play in Roberts' death. An autopsy is set for Monday.

(© 2017 WHAS)