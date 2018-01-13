Rep. Luke Messer wins Indiana GOP Straw poll

Luke Messer

INDIANA (WHAS11) -- The results for the Indiana Republican party straw poll are in.

Representative Luke Messer won by 65 votes Saturday afternoon. The event was held for six candidates who are running for Senate.

It was open to any Republican Hoosier who bought a ticket. Attendees voted for who they would support in the May primary.

The poll does not decide anything, but it gives candidates an idea of where they stand.

Messer received 147 votes altogether and the runner-up, Todd Rokita received 82.



