Referendum to improve student safety

Bethanni Williams, WHAS 12:16 PM. EST February 15, 2017

CLARK CO.Ind. (WHAS 11)--A local school district may face another uphill battle in its push for school upgrades.

Greater Clark County schools is hoping for a $22-million dollar referendum to improve student safety at a number of local schools, but  Patty Amick, who has successfully campaigned against the schools in the past has filed a petition questioning the districts motives.

In November,  voters in Clark County overwhelmingly voted down a referendum for $109-million in school improvements.

Amick feels the district has a hidden agenda after the district spent more than 4-million on a radio station.

