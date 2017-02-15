CLARK CO.Ind. (WHAS 11)--A local school district may face another uphill battle in its push for school upgrades.

Greater Clark County schools is hoping for a $22-million dollar referendum to improve student safety at a number of local schools, but Patty Amick, who has successfully campaigned against the schools in the past has filed a petition questioning the districts motives.

In November, voters in Clark County overwhelmingly voted down a referendum for $109-million in school improvements.

Amick feels the district has a hidden agenda after the district spent more than 4-million on a radio station.

