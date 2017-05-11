Rebuilding starts at New Albany apartments destroyed in fire

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) -- Construction crews are working to rebuild the Breakwater Apartments in New Albany.

In February more than half of the units were destroyed in a fire.

Apartment officials said the rebuild will cost around $10 million.

The New Albany Fire Department found a contractor was using a blow torch on pipes when the insulation around it caught fire.

Around 80 of the 125 units were damaged. Apartment officials said the partially damaged portions of the building are expected to be rebuilt by September.

The rest of the building is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

© 2017 WHAS-TV