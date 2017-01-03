Armadillo standing up (Photo: erniedecker)

(USA TODAY NETWORK) -- Well, that's something you don't see every day.

A concerned citizen called the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to report some rare roadkill. An armadillo had been found dead along the road in Perry County, Ind., near Gatchel.

Armadillos aren't native to Indiana, but they have been found in the state from time to time. DNR Wildlife Science Program Manager Scott Johnson said that in the last two decades, there have been 10-15 sightings of armadillos, all in the form of roadkill. "It's not common at all," Johnson said.

However, the DNR doesn't believe the armadillos are just swimming across the Ohio River for a visit to Indiana. "It’s unlikely to be a natural movement," Johnson said.

The critters could have hitched a ride on a vehicle coming up from the southern U.S., where they live, or could even have been purposefully transported by humans.