Purdue expanding alcohol sales at basketball, football games

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Purdue University says it's expanding sales of beer and wine at the school's basketball arena and football stadium starting this fall.



Purdue athletics said in a news release on its website that beer and wine will be for sale throughout both Mackey Arena and Ross-Ade Stadium except for the concourse next to student sections.



Beer, wine and liquor have been available for purchase at Ross-Ade Stadium in in certain areas since 2003. Alcohol has been sold at Mackey Arena in club spaces since 2011.



Athletics director Mike Bobinski says the expansion decision was made after "extensive discussions" with campus police. Purdue athletics was given authorization for the expansion by trustees and president Mitch Daniels. IDs will be needed for purchase and only two alcoholic beverages are allowed per transaction.

