Protest in Clark County over housing project

Indiana (Photo: USA TODAY)

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) – A protest over a proposed development in Clark County is happening right now.

Greenleaf Developments wants to build ten apartment buildings and a storage facility across from the Hawthorn Glen subdivision in Charlestown. Many residents complain the project would create too much traffic that current roads are not built to handle, and water pressure is already weak at times.

The Clark County Planning Commissioners are discussing the rezoning of the land in a meeting right now.

According to residents, more than 100 people are expected to join the protest at the courthouse in Jeffersonville.

© 2017 WHAS-TV