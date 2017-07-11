Proposed school site draws heat from local judge

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) – A search for a new elementary school site after closing two neighborhood schools is drawing heat from a local judge.

The Clark County Courthouse is a designated safe place, but Judge Vicki Carmichael tells the News and Tribune she's concerned by the push to put a new school across the street, and that bothers Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore.



"I live ten doors down from this property,” said Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore. “I've raised 3 kids here. I feel safe here. I think it's ridiculous to make a comment that this isn't a suitable place for a school. I think it's an awesome place for the school."



Greater Clark Superintendent Andrew Melin confirmed that the district does have an interest in the location since they already own the land, and due to its proximity to nearby Corden Porter School.



"We've had kids down there for decades,” Melin said. “Long before the new Corden Porter building we had students down there going to school we had the Nahan Fieldhouse, and that's a lot of young people."



"This is a safe haven,” Moore said. “We're one block away from the public library. My gosh, everything you want for a kid is right here."



"With the sheriff's department next door it might be one of the safest places in Clark County,” Melin said.



However, Mayor Mike Moore speculates that safety might not be the biggest issue at play.



"I'm disappointed the county would take the approach in saying this isn't a proper site because they want the property for themselves,” Moore said.



The location of the new downtown Jeffersonville school has yet to be determined, but the decision is ultimately up to the Greater Clark County School Board.

Judge Vicki Carmichael could not be reached for comment on this story.

