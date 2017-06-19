Positive sample of West Nile Virus in Clark Co.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) – The Clark County Health Department says they’ve had a mosquito test positive for the West Nile Virus.

The mosquito was found in Clarksville and this is the first positive mosquito sample this year in the county.

There have been no identified human cases of the West Nile Virus.

Health officials are encouraging people to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites. Some areas to look out that are breeding grounds for mosquitoes are clogged gutters, old tires, abandoned swimming pools and other areas where there is standing water.

