Police: Women raped in Ind. after using dating apps

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A warning was issued for students in Indiana after three rapes were reported in just five days.

At least two of those attacks happened after the women connected with the men on dating apps.

At least one of the women is a student at Indiana University in Bloomington.

One woman reported being raped by a man she met on Tinder. Another told police she met a man on the 'Whisper' app.

Both say they talked for months on the apps before agreeing to meet the person in public. They reported being sexually assaulted later in the evening.

"Since you don`t know who they truly are, maybe, to go someplace maybe in the daytime, instead of doing it in the night where visibility is limited,” John Kovach with the Bloomington Police Lieutenant, said.

In all three cases, police said the women waited hours to report the attacks. Investigators say it's crucial to go to the hospital or police as soon as possible.

These apps are becoming the more common way to date. Police say if you choose to use them, let your friends and family know who you're meeting.

Take a picture of their online dating profile and tell someone where you're going.

